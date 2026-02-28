MTG Flays Warmongering Trump and Vance in Epic Takedown

Former Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a brutal takedown of the president’s Iran strike, accusing him of lying to MAGA, abandoning his principles and gaslighting Americans.

In an epic 694-word post, the one-time Trump loyalist said that while Americans had been lied to for years over foreign wars, “it feels like the worst betrayal this time because it comes from the very man and the admin who we all believed was different.”

-/AFP via Getty Images

“Now, America is going to be force fed and gaslighted all the ‘noble’ reasons the American ‘Peace’ President and Pro-Peace administration had to go to war once again this year, after being in power for only a year. Head-spinning, but MAGA,” she lamented.

In a subsequent post, she went even further, describing the administration as a “bunch of sick f***ing liars.”

“We voted for America First and ZERO wars,” she said.

President Donald Trump shared an article about Iranian attempted election interference right after announcing strikes on Iran. President Trump Via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images

The furious rebuke was posted alongside an old GOP campaign photo of Trump and vice president JD Vance, in which voters were urged to “Vote the Pro-Peace ticket. Vote Trump-Vance.”

It came as the nation woke up on Saturday morning to the news that the president had embarked on a regime-change war in Iran.

In an eight-minute video posted to social media around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, Trump declared that the U.S, in conjunction with Israel, had begun a “massive and ongoing” military campaign that he admitted could lead to US troops dying for a “noble” cause.

We said “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change!” We said it on rally stage after rally stage, speech after speech. Trump, Vance, basically the entire admin campaigned on it and promised to put America FIRST and Make America Great Again.

My generation has been let down,… pic.twitter.com/P0l90kaZFZ — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 28, 2026

“My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region. Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties,” Trump said.

“That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

Trump sought to justify the operation on the basis that Iran had refused to reach a deal to cease its nuclear program. He also called on Iranians to overthrow their government when the U.S. military operation came to an end.

“It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations,” Trump said.

But Greene, who quit Congress in January after a massive falling out with the president over everything from the Epstein files to foreign policy and cost-of-living pressures, rejected his justifications.

Regarding the claim that Iran posed an imminent nuclear threat, Greene said: “We have been spoon fed that line for decades and Trump told us all that his bombing this past summer completely wiped it all out. It’s always a lie and it’s always America Last.”

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei speaks during his meeting with students in Tehran, Iran on October 18, 2017. Iranian Leader's Press Office - Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

In terms of liberating Iranians from their tyrannical regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, she argued “there are 93 million people in Iran, let them liberate themselves.”

She also brought up Trump’s resistance to the Epstein files being released, “even after we all campaigned on it” as a sign of his willingness to lie to his MAGA base.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. But Trump has made no secret of his disdain for Greene, who was once one of his most ardent supporters until they split last year.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump in happier times. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

As she became more critical of him, he began to call her “Marjorie Traitor Brown,” which he said was “because green turns to brown under stress.”

“But what the hell happened to her?” he told a rally in North Carolina. “She must have been a stone cold liberal, she’s on CNN now all the time. Can you believe it?”

Greene’s discontent dates back at least to May, when she announced she wouldn’t run for the Senate against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, while attacking GOP donors and consultants who feared she couldn’t win.

That only intensified in July, when Greene said she wouldn’t run for governor - a tacit admission that she didn’t have Trump’s backing.

She then announced in November that she would quit Congress, primarily due to her fallout with Trump and a desire to avoid a contentious, ”hurtful" primary battle.

“Another foreign war for foreign people for foreign regime change. For what?” she lamented on Saturday after.

“Does it lower our inflation that our government caused?” she asked.