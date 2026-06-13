MTG Hammers Trump Over Birthday Spending

Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed President Donald Trump’s birthday fight night on the White House lawn. Speaking to NewsNation, the former MAGA darling said taxpayer money should not be used to support the event. “I don’t think Americans’ taxpayer dollars should have to be paying for that,” she said. “We have a lot of other important things that we should pay for.” Once one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, Greene has harshly criticized the president in recent months, particularly over his handling of the Epstein files and for going to war with Iran. Federal agencies and the UFC have spent upwards of $60 million on the 92-foot-tall Octagon-shaped fighting ring. A White House official reported that the idea originated with Trump as a way to celebrate his 80th birthday and the nation’s 250th anniversary. A recent poll found that only 16 percent of Americans believe holding the UFC event at the White House is appropriate.