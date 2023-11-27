Outspoken MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came to Donald Trump’s defense Sunday, after the former president was seen being booed by a large segment of the football fans at South Carolina’s tilt against Clemson over the weekend. It’s the state's biggest sporting showdown of the year.

Footage from the historic rivalry game on Saturday was posted across social media, and while Trump fans can still be heard cheering for the 77-year-old, others can be seen visibly booing. Trump was appearing on the home turf of rival 2024 Republican candidate Nikki Haley, who did not attend. Trump was was invited as a guest of Governor Henry McMaster, who has also endorsed him for president.

He arrived at Williams-Brice Stadium to cheers of “We want Trump! We want Trump,” according to Politico—but as his vehicle pulled up to the venue, a crowd began to boo incessantly around him.

According to the Associated Press, Trump drew “mostly cheers and a smattering of boos as he walked around, posed for a few photos and waved.”

On Sunday, Greene, an outspoken Trump supporter, appeared to deny that anyone had objected to the former president’s presence at the event.

“Trump is WINNING and the people love him!” she wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside video of Trump at the event.

“Joe Biden couldn’t stay up late enough to go to a football game let alone have this massive cheering crowd for him. If Joe had gone to the game, it would have been FJB!”

Also ahead of the event, more than half a dozen giant digital billboards were on display in Columbia, reading: “You lost. You’re guilty. Welcome to Columbia, Donald,” according to The State. The billboards continued: “Sponsored by League of Radical Leftists Vermin - Jay Bender Instigator.”

Bender told the outlet: “In a normal, rational world, anyone that crazy would not be considered a serious candidate for public office.”