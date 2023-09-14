MTG Scorns Ultraconservative Ex-Pals as the ‘Burn-It-All-Down Caucus’
TURNING OVER A NEW LEAF
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is footloose and fancy-free. On Thursday, the Georgia Republican fired a shot at the House Freedom Caucus—which unceremoniously booted her from its ranks earlier this year—calling it the “burn-it-all-down caucus,” according to The Hill. “I’m not a member of the burn-it-all-down caucus anymore,” Greene told reporters. “I’m a greatly, very happily a free agent and I want to do my job here.” The congresswoman’s cheery remarks came in response to a question about whether she was frustrated by her ultraconservative colleagues’ lack of participation in the appropriations process. “They can’t stand out and hold press conferences but not attend our conference meetings and expect to work things out,” she said Thursday. Greene was ejected from the Freedom Caucus in a June 23 vote, with its leadership citing as a reason for her ouster her backing of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt-ceiling deal, as well as an altercation with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). The confrontation on the House floor, which occurred two days before the vote, saw Greene call Boebert a “little bitch” to her face, The Daily Beast first reported.