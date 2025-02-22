MTG Spreads Racist ‘Birther’ Lie About Obama, Because of Course
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—the evolution-denying, QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist known for calling the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting a false flag operation and for confusing the name of the secret Nazi police force with a cold soup—gave more oxygen this week to the long-debunked, racist conspiracy pushed by the likes of Donald Trump that former President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. “Oohhh this is great!!” Greene tapped out on X while reposting a video from another user who falsely captioned it, “Obamas birth certificate was fraudulent!” The hour-long video, despite being uploaded to X on Feb. 20, showed a 2016 press conference by Joe Arpaio, the then-sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, who insisted that Obama’s birth certificate was forged. Greene, who in 2021 was stripped of her committee assignments by the House due to her outlandish views and past social media posts, is now chairwoman of the DOGE Subcommittee, which works with the Elon Musk-led initiative whose proponents have made several false claims about it uncovering “fraud.”
