MTG Tears Into Both Parties in Bipartisan MAGA Bashing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped into both the Republican and Democratic parties on Wednesday after lawmakers prevented Del. Stacey Plaskett from being censured for texting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene wrote that a deal was reached to block the Democrat, who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands, from being kicked off the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Plaskett faced being censured and stripped from her committee assignment after the released Epstein documents showed she had been texting with the child predator during a House Oversight Committee hearing with Michael Cohen in 2019.

A vote to censure Democratic Rep. Stacey Plaskett for texting with Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 hearing failed after three Republicans joined Democrats voting against it and three others voted "present." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

However, the censure effort failed in a 209 to 214 vote after three Republicans voted with every Democrat against it and three other GOP members voted “present.”

Greene slammed lawmakers for making a backroom deal to protect her along with embattled Republican Rep. Cory Mills.

The MAGA rebel said the three Republicans crossed the aisle to vote against the Plaskett censure resolution in exchange for not bringing up the Mills censure.

Rep. MTG slams both parties for a deal to prevent the censure of Rep. Stacey Plaskett for texting with Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 hearing. x.com

The Florida Republican is accused of threatening to blackmail and harassing his ex-girlfriend, as well as stolen valor over his military record. He has denied allegations.

“You, the American people, should be outraged by this against both parties,” Greene wrote. “And you should be asking many questions.”

She questioned why both sides had worked together to protect Plaskett and Mills and claimed that members like her “never ever receive such protection and never will.”

Rep. Cory Mills is accused of threatening to blackmail and harassing his ex-girlfriend. He denied the allegations. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Instead of working to pass legislation that supports policies you voted for, passing our appropriation bills, and solving real crisis issues like healthcare, Congress is trapped in the quicksand of the Swamp with no intention of getting out.”

Greene stuck her neck out to support the bill to release the Epstein files and refused to back down despite a public breakup with Trump. She said their falling out and the president’s attacks have resulted in her receiving threats.

The Georgia lawmaker was not the only Republican to slam the deal to prevent Plaskett from being censured.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna blasted House leadership for exchanging the Plaskett censure for protecting Mills.

“The swamp protects itself,” she wrote.

On the floor of the House, she asked for an explanation of “why leadership on both sides, both Democrat and Republican, are cutting back-end deals to cover up public corruption in the House of Representatives from both Republican and Democrat members of Congress.”

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert was also enraged by the censure vote failing and took it out on her own party. In response to Luna’s remarks, she yelled, “Get it, girl!”

The Colorado lawmaker could be heard blasting members of her own party late Tuesday on the House floor after the vote failed, telling them: “This is why America hates us.”