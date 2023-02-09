MTG Was ‘Honored’ to Call Biden a Liar, Refuses to Apologize

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has no regrets and is not sorry for shouting at U.S President Joe Biden and calling him a liar during his State of the Union address Tuesday.

Appearing on Fox News’ Sean Hannity program on Wednesday night, Greene explained herself after host Hannity described it as “one of the best parts of last night’s speech,” puffing up Greene for her actions saying, “I personally loved every moment of it.”

“I thought it was pretty impressive that the president would enter the people’s house and try to lie to the American people about the economy, the border, and even ignore the fact that he allowed the Chinese spy balloon to spy on America,” Greene started.

“But when he continued the lie accusing Republicans of preparing to cut Social Security and Medicare, we couldn’t take it. So I—along with my colleagues—were calling him out, I think I was just the loudest one because I stood up and screamed ‘Liar!’ and the reason why I did that, Sean, is because they have used my image and my name in leading the effort for that when we have not had one single meeting in the GOP conference talking about cutting Social Security and Medicare.

“Joe Biden is a liar. I represent the American people and I was honored to call him a liar that he is in the people’s house and not allow him to get away with it.”

Greene was then ask about her controversial choice of attire which also made headlines; including on The View. Fox aired parts of the conversation of the panel discussing Greene’s white coat.

“Occasionally I get yelled at by old white women and I always know they watch The View because there are some nasty women on that show,” Greene said.

“They have no right to insult anyone’s fashion,” she said, before revealing the coat is in fact wool, and not fur, as previously reported.

“It’s one of my favorite coats... and I was happy to wear it to the State of the Union last night because it simply went with my dress. I’ll challenge the women on The View any time for a debate because they represent the worst part of America, the worst views, and to be honest with you, no one in my district cares what they think.”