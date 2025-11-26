MTG’s Boyfriend Sides With Trump in Furious MAGA Divorce

Brian Glenn is siding with Donald Trump even as his girlfriend, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, breaks from the president and prepares to exit Congress after their fiery political divorce.

Once a die-hard Trump ally, Greene is now leaving office after a messy rupture with the president.

In a video shot in her living room, with Glenn seated beside her out of shot, she announced she would resign on Jan. 5, 2026, saying she would not force her district to “endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me” orchestrated by Trump.

She said she did not want to fight and win re-election while the Republican Party would “likely lose the midterms.”

Her departure followed Trump labeling her a “traitor” on social media and reportedly urging his inner circle to destroy her for pushing him on the Epstein files and accusing him of abandoning the “America First” agenda.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has surprised many with her frequent attacks on President Donald Trump and the GOP. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

Glenn, a White House correspondent for the Trump-aligned Real America’s Voice television network, stepped directly into the fallout. As insults and threats cascaded following Trump’s post, he posted photos of the couple with the message: “I love this woman. I love this country. God bless America.”

It was hardly his first time in the glare. In March, he was the reporter who asked Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, why he was not wearing a suit in the Oval Office—a question that drew global coverage.

“This is a little bit more difficult to navigate,” Glenn admitted in a conversation with The Telegraph. He said he is loyal to Greene but also wants to signal that his allegiance to Trump remains intact. “I stand with the president,” he said.

Despite Trump’s escalating attacks on Greene, Glenn said he has no intention of steering clear of the White House. He hopes to return to questioning the president soon, even if that means standing by while Trump unloads on his girlfriend, he said.

“I’m gonna look forward with a poker face, and I’m not gonna say a word,” he said, even though his instincts would urge him to push back. “It’s gonna be really hard to do, though, really hard.”

Glenn and Taylor Greene met when they were both going through a divorce. Brian Glenn/X

He was back on the North Lawn on Tuesday for the annual turkey pardon and had instructed his team to secure a position where the president would be certain to see him.

Glenn also gave an indication of his partner’s next move, as many speculate that she could be weighing up a presidential bid in the next cycle.