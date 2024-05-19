MTG’s Broadcaster Boyfriend Announces Departure From Far-Right Network

Brian Glenn, the boyfriend of a certain “bleach-blonde” U.S. representative, shocked devotees of the MAGA YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) on Saturday as he declared his sudden departure from the outlet.

The announcement came at the beginning of RSBN’s coverage of the NRA Convention, where the network had dutifully followed its idol Donald Trump to his planned speech. Glenn opened his broadcast with the news.

“Today, here in Dallas at NRA, is my last day on air with RSBN,” Glenn said. “I’ve gotta say, it has been an amazing nearly four years.”

The network, launched in 2015, is best known for its unending adulation of the former president, with dedicated coverage of the accused criminal’s rallies and speaking events. As of May 2024, it has more than 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.

Glenn, who has been dating Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) since 2023, didn’t say where he’s headed now that his YouTube days are over—but you can be sure it’ll be filled with just as much pomp and Trumpiness as the good ol’ days.

“Just know that the American people, Trump, and speaking the truth is still going to be at the forefront of what I do,” Glenn said.

Devoted girlfriend MTG tweeted her support: “A real class act! I’m proud of Brian Glenn!!” she gushed in a post on X.