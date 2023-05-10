MTG Campaign Manager Says Ye Domain Purchase Was ‘Inadvertent and Unauthorized’

The purchase of a website domain name for Kanye West’s potential 2024 presidential campaign made by alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos using a credit card belonging to the campaign of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was made without permission, Isaiah Wartman, the congresswoman’s campaign manager, said on Tuesday. In an earlier statement to The Daily Beast, Yiannopoulos—who worked as an intern in Greene’s office for six months last year—blamed the transaction on “a junior staffer” who made an error “with the stored credit cards on a third-party vendor GoDaddy account.” In his own statement, Wartman told The Daily Beast that an unnamed individual previously contracted by Big Red Wall, his company, “erroneously” used a campaign card—saved “to their web hosting account to make legitimate campaign purchases”—for “an inadvertent and unauthorized purchase.” Wartman added that Greene “knew nothing about the gross negligence made by a vendor and is being unfairly attacked as a result.” The Greene campaign was then falsely told that the purchase was refunded, according to Wartman, “and the clerical error will be corrected on the disclosure report covering the time period where the refund is attributed.”
