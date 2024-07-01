MTG’s Pre-Surrender Presser With Steve Bannon Goes Totally Off the Rails

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held a news conference that was brutally crashed by protesters on Monday afternoon as she sought to rally support for Steve Bannon before he surrendered to start his four-month prison sentence.

Greene trekked north to Danbury, Connecticut, to stand alongside her fellow MAGA loyalist, who wrapped his arm around her while he attempted to martyr himself as a victim of political persecution.

Behind Greene at one point was a sign that read, “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body,” a reference to the insult Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) infamously yelled at Greene during a recent spat on Capitol Hill.

Greene and Bannon were also forced to speak over noisy cowbells and shouts of “lock him up,” clips from the scene showed. The shouts became so loud they largely drowned out Greene on a Newsmax broadcast of the news conference.

One protester could be heard chanting “small dick” repeatedly just as Greene began speaking to reporters.

Greene tried to charge through the noise, claiming the nation’s political parties were “basically at war” with each other. That comment was then met with a chant of “Trump lost.”

“Anybody else, or are they enjoying more cowbell?” Greene asked, finally addressing the protesters. “That’s all the Democrats have.”

The chaos was reminiscent of Peter Navarro’s press conferences outside a Washington courthouse in September, where cowbells and harshly-worded signs made it nearly impossible for him to speak uninterrupted. Like Navarro, a federal jury convicted Bannon on contempt of Congress charges for defying an order to testify in front of lawmakers about the Jan. 6 riots in 2021.

Also showing up to support Bannon was the controversial GOP-endorsed Senate candidate Royce White, who, like he often does, had some bizarre words to share about Bannon’s imprisonment.

“When the gulag opens, all of you will be in it next,” he said, appearing to reference the reporters in front of him. White is known to be hostile torwards journalists, and has even taken the time to call out The Daily Beast directly last month after investigations on his failure to pay child support and his use of campaign funds on strippers.

Before the news conference ended and Bannon took himself to prison, he decided to close out the spectacle with a chant of “Take down the CCP,” referencing the Chinese Communist Party. He was then blessed by a priest, and the news conference ended.