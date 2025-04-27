MTG’s ‘Reporter’ Lover Brags About Asking Trump Softballs

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reporter boyfriend admits he kisses up to President Donald Trump with not-so-hard-hitting questions.

“My job as a conservative journalist is to ask questions that highlight the good things that he’s doing for this country that a lot of the media outlets in there simply won’t ask,” Brian Glenn, a reporter for right-wing Real America’s Voice, told the New York Times in an interview published Friday.

Glenn added on Sunday that he asks questions that “highlight” the good Trump has done for the country as follow-ups to the harsher questions “legacy” reporters ask the president, according to Politico’s Playbook.

The administration has taken drastic measures to limit press access to the White House, with Glenn remarking that the White House briefing room is now “very different than before.”

The White House banned the Associated Press from its press pool in March and announced a week ago that wire services, including Reuters and Bloomberg, would no longer have a permanent spot in the press pool.

As a result, most of the remaining reporters are Trump loyalists who ask the president softball questions to gain his favor, like what his fitness regimen looks like.

“Will you guys also consider releasing the president’s fitness plan?” LindellTV reporter Cara Castronuova asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt two weeks ago, adding that he looked “healthier than ever before.”

Glenn also made headlines for his reporting back in February during the chaotic Oval Office meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, when he asked the Ukrainian president why he wasn’t wearing a suit.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?” he inquired. “A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office.”

Zelensky replied that he “will wear costume after this war will finish.”

Glenn said a few days later on Real America’s Voice that “sometimes you can judge a book by its cover” and that the Ukrainian president’s wardrobe obviously “reflected his attitude.”

“That question was meant to really see how much respect he had for this country and the American people for funding his war,” Glenn later told the Times.

Greene expressed her pride and admiration for her beau grilling Zelensky on his outfit, writing on X: “I’m so proud of @briantv for pointing out that Zelensky has so much disrespect for America that he can’t even wear a suit in the Oval Office when he comes to beg for money from our President!!”