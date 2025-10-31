MTV Cancels Long-Running Series After 46 Seasons

Aimee Lou Wood has officially joined the cast of Sam Mendes’ four-part Beatles biopic. The Emmy nominee, 31, will play Pattie Boyd, the first wife of Beatles guitarist George Harrison, played by Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. Boyd, 81, a model and photographer, was married to Harrison from 1966 to 1977, before marrying his close friend, Eric Clapton, from 1979 to 1989. Along with Wood, previously announced Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, 31, has been cast as Linda Eastman, the first wife and later bandmate of Paul McCartney. BAFTA winner Mia McKenna-Bruce, 28, will play Maureen Cox, the first wife of Ringo Starr. Emmy-winning Shōgun star Anna Sawai, 33, who previously denied being involved in the films, will play Yoko Ono. Mendes, 60, said in a Friday press release, “Maureen, Linda, Yoko, and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right—and I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure." The four actresses are the latest additions to the already star-studded cast, which also includes Quinn as Harrison, Babygirl star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Gladiator II star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Deadline previously reported that House of Guinness star James Norton is in talks to play band manager Brian Epstein. Sony Pictures said Friday that it will soon release official casting decisions for Epstein and several additional characters, including Cynthia Lennon, the first wife of John Lennon; Indian sitarist Ravi Shankar; and George Martin, the band’s frequent producer. The films, collectively titled The Beatles—A Four-Part Cinematic Event, are set to release simultaneously in April 2028.
Ridiculousness, one of the longest-running series in MTV history, is no more. The comedy clip show was canceled this morning after airing 46 seasons since its inception in 2011. The series, in which a panel of hosts react to comedic viral clips, will no longer film new episodes. However, MTV will continue to air previously shot content for the rest of the year and into 2026, putting its total episode count somewhere above 1,700. That makes it MTV’s most prolific series by episode count and its second-longest-running, behind The Challenge. Ridiculousness dominated MTV’s lineup in the 2010s and the first half of the 2020s, sometimes filling up to 113 of the network’s 168 weekly broadcast hours. It was also one of the network’s most expensive series. Rob Dyrdek, the show’s primary host and co-creator, brought home a $32.5 million salary last year. The shock cancellation is reportedly part of an effort by Paramount, which owns MTV, to scale back its spending after its $8 billion merger with Skydance Media in August. The cancellation news comes just three weeks after MTV announced it would cut all of its U.K. music programming channels at the end of 2025. Beyond MTV, Paramount has laid off nearly 2,000 employees across the company and canceled several CBS programs. A source at the network told Variety that MTV chose to cancel Ridiculousness in favor of “a more curated slate of content” that “embraces its experimental DNA.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
Ryan Seacrest announced the death of his father, Gary Lee Seacrest, who tragically passed away aged 81 following a battle with cancer. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week,” the American Idol host captioned a series of Instagram photos of him and the Seacrest family posing with Gary. “My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad you will live in our hearts forever. I love you. Ryan,” he added. During Friday’s episode of his podcast, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the host admitted his father had “been sick for a long time,” following an admission in July that he had been battling prostate cancer. “It’s so vivid in my mind... but as he said without much strength or energy that he loved us and that he was going to miss us,” he said of his father’s final moments. After telling his son to take care of his mother, Seacrest said “literally a few seconds later he closed his eyes and said, ‘I’ve got to go. He knew. He was at peace.”
Gayle King has hit back at rumors that she is facing the axe at CBS Mornings, saying the word at the office is vastly different from the reports of her demise circulating in the media. Addressing the rumors on Friday, King told TMZ she likes the job she’s doing, likes the people she works with, and is well-liked by the higher-ups at CBS. “I don’t know what to tell you about it, but what I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press,” said King, who added that while she has “no idea” what will happen once her contract expires next May, she will continue to perform her job in the meantime and won’t “negotiate in the media.” “Not doing that!” she told the reporter before getting into a car. King, who has anchored CBS Mornings since 2012, was rumored to be stepping down from her role to take a different position in the company following the network’s takeover earlier this month. However, a CBS spokesperson told Variety on Thursday that “there have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”
We’re a little over halfway through Sober October, the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these juicy watermelon gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
The couple behind the Grammy-winning band Arcade Fire announced they’re separating after 22 years of marriage. Win Butler, 45, and Régine Chassagne, 49, posted the news on Thursday to the band’s Instagram page. The couple, who wed in 2003, are co-founders and vocalists of the indie rock band from Canada. “After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate,” the post read. “They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son.” The couple’s son was born in 2013. They affirmed that “their bond as creative soulmates will endure” and that they will see their fans “on tour soon.” Also, the statement said the pair’s work for Chassagne’s charity, KANPE, in Haiti will also continue. Comments on the post were turned off. The couple’s split comes three years after multiple people accused Butler of sexual misconduct in a Pitchfork report. He denied the allegations but admitted to having affairs. “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior,” he told Pitchfork in a statement. Chassagne stood by Butler, calling him her “soulmate.”
Charlie Sheen, 60, clarified comments he made about having “sex with men.” Sheen first opened up about his homosexual experiences in his memoir, The Book of Sheen, and in his Netflix series, aka Charlie Sheen. “When people say ‘sex with men,’ you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that’s kind of where the mind goes, right?” Sheen said in a Wednesday interview on In Depth with Grant Bensinger. Sheen clarified “it wasn’t that,” without providing any further intimate details beyond that “it wasn’t full-fledged.” He added that he’s not ashamed. “But it’s not a shame thing,” he said. “It’s just kind of like a, ‘Huh, [sex with men] is a bit of a broad category.” Sheen has famously struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. He said that his homosexual experiences never took place without consuming “insane amounts of crack.” The Two and a Half Men star has five children and has been married three times—to Donna Peele, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.
Candy prices have risen devilishly, partly thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs, new research says. Americans stocking up on sweet treats for spooky season can expect to pay 10.8 percent more than they did last year. The gruesome data comes from research conducted by think tanks Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation. Family favorites such as Tootsie Roll Lollipops and Hershey’s chocolate have experienced some of the sharpest price increases. Tootsie’s offering is expected to cost 34 percent more compared to last year, while Hershey’s variety packs have leapt 22 percent. Mars variety packs are also up 12 percent. Researchers say the hikes are “a direct result of Trump’s tariffs, which are hitting key ingredients that candy makers rely on.” Chocolate has had the scariest spike. Tariff hikes between 15 percent and 39 percent have affected the supply chain on which the U.S. relies. Approximately 70 percent of cocoa imports originate from West Africa, while around 30 percent are processed in Europe. Decorations are also primarily made in China, where Trump tariffs can spike U.S. prices.
At least three passengers were injured on a JetBlue flight after the aircraft experienced a drop in altitude, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing. Pilots on the Airbus A320 informed air traffic controllers that, due to a “flight control issue,” at least three passengers were hurt. JetBlue Airlines flight 1230, which was traveling from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 30, had to land in Tampa, Florida, at about 2 p.m. local time. “The flight was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crewmembers, and those needing additional care were transported to local hospitals,” JetBlue told the Daily Beast. “Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause,” the airline continued, noting that safety is its top priority. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to the Beast that it is also investigating the incident on the 20-year-old plane. The weather at the time was clear.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
Harrison Ford has given President Trump a new superlative: history’s greatest criminal. In a new interview with The Guardian, Ford, 83, said Trump, 79, “scares the s--t out of [him],” adding, “I don’t know of a greater criminal in history.” Ford was referencing the president’s attacks on climate change policy, which have included firing hundreds of climate researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement—twice. In September, the president called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world” while speaking at the United Nations. Ford said those comments were “a clear expression of ignorance, of hubris and purposeful subterfuge” from a president who only dislikes wind turbines because he “just as not seen a gold one.”“He doesn’t have any policies, he has whims,” added the Indiana Jones star. Though Trump once praised Ford’s performance as President James Marshall in the 1997 blockbuster Air Force One, this is hardly the first time the Oscar nominee has bashed the president. In 2015, after then-candidate Trump told the New York Times that “Harrison Ford on the plane” was one of his favorite films, the actor publicly responded, “Donald, it was a movie. It’s not like this in real life, but how would you know?” In response to Ford’s comments, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the Daily Beast, “Literally no one—not even Bill Gates—still believes that climate change is the catastrophic threat radical leftists have pretended it is for decades. Harrison Ford’s climate hysteria belongs in a museum!”
Days of Our Lives star Suzanne Rogers revealed that she privately fought a battle this past summer. The Emmy-winning actress, 82, disclosed a bout with Stage 2 colorectal cancer in an interview with TVInsider. It started when she felt that something “wasn’t quite right,” she told the outlet, prompting a visit to the doctor. A colonoscopy raised red flags with her physician, who then ordered an MRI, a PET scan, and a biopsy: “And the minute he said that, I knew that it was something more.” The doctor later confirmed that her fears had come true. “He said, ‘You have cancer and you have to start treatment.’ It was all a shock. I mean, I think I was in a shock for several days because I take pretty good care of myself. But he said, ‘It’s a good thing you caught it in time.’” The actress said she began treatment in June and managed to “keep it under wraps” thanks to the show’s summer schedule. She completed treatment at the end of July. “The prayers and the good wishes from my friends and my family helped me stay positive and stay on top of it and beat this,” she said.