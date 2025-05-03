MTV Reality Star Kirk Medas Dies at 33
Kirk Medas, who starred in the MTV reality television show Floribama Shore, died on Friday. He was 33. The cause of death was liver failure, according to his father, TMZ reported. Medas had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks with a “severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis,” his family previously told the outlet. Medas was on the MTV show from 2017 until 2020, appearing in 25 episodes over three seasons. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family,“ a network spokesperson told People. ”Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time." Former castmates Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Hall recently shared a GoFundMe that Medas’ family had set up for his medical bills and rehabilitation, but which now includes funeral arrangements. In a Facebook post, Hall remembered Medas: “I already miss his voice, his laughter, his presence. The world feels a little dimmer without him—but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday.”