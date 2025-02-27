World

MTV Star Involved in Dramatic Migrant Boat Rescue Aboard Cruise Ship

IN DISTRESS

The former Club MTV host described what she was seeing from the cruise ship as the rescue took place.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Downtown Julie Brown attends Marvel Studios 'Captain Marvel' Premiere on March 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )
FilmMagic
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Posts Unhinged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
MediaElon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
PoliticsMusk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
MediaRachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsRFK Claims Measles Outbreak That Killed First U.S. Kid in Decades Is Totally Normal
Josh Fiallo