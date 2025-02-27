Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
World
MTV Star Involved in Dramatic Migrant Boat Rescue Aboard Cruise Ship
IN DISTRESS
The former Club MTV host described what she was seeing from the cruise ship as the rescue took place.
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Published
Feb. 26 2025
9:11PM EST
FilmMagic
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Posts Unhinged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
Media
Elon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Politics
Musk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
Media
Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
Politics
RFK Claims Measles Outbreak That Killed First U.S. Kid in Decades Is Totally Normal
Josh Fiallo