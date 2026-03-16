Much-Lauded Cruise Liner Becomes Virus-Ridden Sea Hospital

A gleaming new cruise ship has been hit by a norovirus outbreak that left more than 150 passengers and crew sick, not long after its maiden voyage and a celebrity christening. The Star Princess—christened just months ago by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila, designated godparents by Princess Cruises—reported 104 sick passengers and 49 ill crew members during a Caribbean voyage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program was notified on March 11, less than a week into the March 7–14 sailing from Fort Lauderdale. Reported symptoms were diarrhea and vomiting. In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises isolated the sick, ramped up disinfection, and collected stool samples. “We quickly disinfected every area of the ship,” the company said, describing those affected as experiencing “mild gastrointestinal illness.” The ship returned to Fort Lauderdale on March 14, underwent “comprehensive cleaning,” and departed again that afternoon.