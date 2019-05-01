Mueller Asked Barr Twice to Release Report’s Summaries

In the days after Attorney General William Barr published his four-page memo that ostensibly summarized the contents of the Mueller Report, Special Counsel Robert Mueller twice spoke to the AG to express his concern over the summary and ask that more of his report be released, The New York Times reports Wednesday. Mueller first expressed his concerns on March 25, a day after Barr sent his memo to Congress. He followed up with a letter two days letter, in which he told Barr that “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation,” and that “The summary letter the department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.” In that letter, Mueller asked the Justice Department to release the “introductions and executive summaries,” in order to “alleviate the misunderstandings that have arisen.”