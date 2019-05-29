Mueller Means We’re Headed for the Apocalypse

So that’s it from Robert Mueller. He’s not going to say anything more. He’s not going to tell us what he really thinks about any of this. As for whether Donald Trump committed a crime, he was clear in the press conference: “The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing…”

That process of course is Congress, starting with the House of Representatives. And within minutes of Mueller saying goodbye, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler picked up the baton: “Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump – and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law.”

In other words, we are headed to impeachment-land. Which means we’re headed for a political apocalypse that will be uglier than anything we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes and will leave no one satisfied.