Trump Responds to Mueller’s Speech: ‘The Case Is Closed!’

President Trump on Wednesday responded to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s latest statement, in which he explained that charging the president with a crime was “not an option we could consider” under Justice Department policy. “Nothing changes from the Mueller Report,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.” In reality, Mueller said the lack of charges should not be interpreted as innocence. “If we had had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders echoed the president’s sentiments, adding: “Mr. Mueller explicitly said that he has nothing to add beyond the report, and therefore, does not plan to testify before Congress. The report was clear—there was no collusion, no conspiracy—and the Department of Justice confirmed there was no obstruction.”