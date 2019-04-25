Attorney General Bill Barr to Testify Before Congress Next Week

Attorney General William Barr will testify before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees on May 1 and 2, respectively, Axios reports. Barr will be questioned about his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the findings of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and will likely face allegations that he sided with President Trump by spinning Mueller’s findings and clearing the president of obstruction of justice. The House Judiciary Committee has also requested that Robert Mueller testify on May 23—but it’s not yet clear if he’ll do so.