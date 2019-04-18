Barr Walks Offstage When Asked About ‘Spinning’ the Mueller Report Before Its Release

Attorney General William Barr walked offstage Thursday morning, abruptly ending his press conference on the Mueller report, immediately after a reporter asked why he decided to hold a press conference before releasing the report to Congress or the public.

The walk-off came after a series of tough questions about Barr’s rollout of the Mueller report. A CBS reporter asked if Barr felt his spin about Trump’s potentially obstructive behavior was “generous,” and another reporter asked why the special counsel was not present for a public briefing on his own report.

And when a HuffPost reporter asked whether it is improper for Barr to be “spinning the report before the public has a chance to read it,” the attorney general curtly muttered “no” before his handler ended the briefing and he walked off-stage.