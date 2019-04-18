Pelosi Urges Mueller to Testify Publicly to ‘Restore Trust’ in Handling of Report

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have urged Robert Mueller to testify in both the House and Senate to “restore public trust” in the handling of the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The House Speaker and Senate Minority leader released an early morning statement hours before Attorney General William Barr is set to release a redacted version of the report. Democrats expressed outrage Wednesday over the report's planned release being held until after Barr holds a press conference Wednesday morning. “Attorney General Barr's regrettably partisan handling of the Mueller report, including his slanted March 24th summary letter, his irresponsible testimony before Congress last week, and his indefensible plan to spin the report in a press conference later this morning—hours before he allows the public or Congress to see it—have resulted in a crisis of confidence in his independence and impartiality,” wrote the leading Democrats. “We believe the only way to begin restoring public trust in the handling of the Special Counsel's investigation is for Special Counsel Mueller himself to provide public testimony in the House and Senate as soon as possible. The American people deserve to hear the truth.”