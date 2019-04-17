Some Congress Members Will See Less-Redacted Mueller Report

The public will get to see a redacted version of the Mueller report on Thursday. Then some members of Congress will get to see a less blacked-out version. That’s according to a filing in the case of Roger Stone, the Trump ally who is charged with lying to Congress about his communications with WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign. Prosecutors said “a limited number” of lawmakers and their staff will be allowed to “review” a copy of the report without certain redactions, including sections that relate to the charges against Stone. They said that if members of Congress want hard copies, which could leak out, they will consult with the judge handling Stone’s case before releasing it.