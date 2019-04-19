Squirming Trump Lashes Out at ‘Total Bullshit’ in Mueller Report

Donald Trump has angrily lashed out at “bullshit” in the Mueller report as he faces fresh questions on whether he illegally obstructed justice during the special counsel’s Russia investigation. In a furious tweet thread Friday morning, the president attempted to dismiss unspecified quotes attributed to him in the report, hit out at people who take notes, and said it was unnecessary for him to testify during the investigation. “Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called ‘notes,’ when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the ‘Report’ about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened.” While Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence that the Trump campaign directly colluded with Russia, it left the question of whether the president obstructed justice open for Congress to decide.