Mueller Says He Doesn’t Need to Testify to Congress: ‘The Report Is My Testimony’

In closing out his investigation into potential ties between President Trump and Russian meddling in the U.S. election on Wednesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller said he has no need to testify before Congress because he already submitted a 448-page report on the matter and “the report is my testimony.” His report detailed Russian interference in the 2016 election and provided examples of numerous instances in which the president may have obstructed justice. “We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself,” Mueller said. “Access to our underlying work product is being decided in a process that does not involve our office, so beyond what I’ve said here today and what is contained in our written work, I do not believe it is appropriate for me to speak further about the investigation or to comment on the actions of the Justice Department or Congress.” Mueller’s statement Wednesday was his first on-camera comment since he was appointed to the special counsel post in 2017.