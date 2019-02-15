Mueller: Search Warrants on GRU Reveal Stone ‘Directly’ Interacted With Guccifer 2.0

CHEAT SHEET
It’s no secret that former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone held private Twitter conversations with Russian intelligence in the middle of their election interference op. But Robert Mueller just made it official.
In a late Friday court filing, Mueller cited a series of search warrants against GRU-controlled online accounts as the genesis of his indictment last year charging 11 Russian officers with hacking the DNC and the Clinton campaign. Those search warrants, according to Mueller, also revealed that “[a] fictitious online persona they created, Guccifer 2.0, also interacted directly with Stone concerning other stolen materials posted separately online.”
Stone, for his part, has admitted to having friendly chats with “Guccifer 2.0” back when he thought the account belonged to an innocent Romanian hacktivist, and last year he released what he says is the full transcript of his conversations. Mueller’s filing also confirms that Stone communicated privately with Wikileaks.
- Kevin Poulsen