Mueller Team Lawyer Greg Andres Tapped to Lead Harassment-Claims Investigation of Gov. Cuomo
DIGGING IN
The New York State Assembly has hired the law firm Davis Polk & Wardell to investigate the sexual-misconduct allegations made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Post reports. Greg Andes, a lawyer at the white-shoe firm—and who worked on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe— will lead a team that includes attorneys Angela Burgess and Martine Beamon. “Hiring Davis Polk will give the committee the experience, independence, and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner,” State Speaker Carl Heastie said. Andres, who served as an assistant special counsel for Mueller’s Russia investigation, was also the lead trial lawyer in convicting former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. Beamon worked in New York’s Southern District as a federal prosecutor, while Burgess serves on Davis Polk’s white-collar defense and investigation group as co-chair. A source told the Post that the Assembly’s investigation of Cuomo, which could lead to impeachment hearings, will have “wide latitude.”