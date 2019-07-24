CHEAT SHEET
Mueller Testimony: Read the Special Counsel’s Opening Statement to Congress
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before Congress today in two separate back-to-back hearings. During his opening statement, Mueller emphasized the thoroughness of his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and his team of investigators—the integrity of which has been repeatedly questioned by Republicans. “Our team would not leak or take other actions that could compromise the integrity of our work,” Mueller stated. “All decisions were made based on the facts and the law.” He then went on to note the legal outcomes of his investigation, listing the substantial charges borne from it. Mueller concluded by reiterating the importance of his report, irregardless of its potential impact on President Trump. “Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious,” Mueller said. “... This deserves the attention of every American.”
Read his full opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee.