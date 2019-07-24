CHEAT SHEET
NO CONFLICT
Mueller Shoots Down Trump’s Favorite Attack on Special Counsel’s Credibility
Robert Mueller said during congressional testimony on Wednesday that he did not interview for the position of FBI director when he met with President Trump after the firing of former Director James Comey. Mueller met with Trump one day before he was named special counsel, leading to reports that he interviewed for the FBI director position during the sit-down. But during his hearing before the House Judicial Committee, Mueller said he did not meet with Trump the day before his appointment “as a candidate.” Mueller’s statement dismissed allegations—lobbed by Republicans—that the meeting indicated he had a conflict of interest during the Russia investigation.
The Mueller Report also stated that one of Trump’s top aides told investigators that “the White House thought about beseeching Mueller to become Director” of the FBI, but “he did not come in looking for the job.” Despite the report’s dismissal, Trump once again reiterated his claim before Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday, tweeting: “It has been reported that Robert Mueller is saying that he did not apply and interview for the job of FBI Director ... Hope he doesn’t say that under oath in that we have numerous witnesses to the... interview, including the Vice President of the United States!”