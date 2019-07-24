Trump ‘Thanks’ Dems for Holding Mueller Hearing

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump got one final jab in at House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as the committee began its hearing with Robert Mueller on Wednesday, tweeting: “Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff - an Embarrassment to our Country!” The tweet came just after the House Judiciary Committee finished their questioning of Mueller. Trump, who waffled on whether he would watch the former special counsel’s testimony, also sarcastically sent his thanks to Democrats for holding Wednesday morning’s hearing in his first public response to the event.