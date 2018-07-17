Mueller Wants Immunity for Five Manafort Witnesses

CHEAT SHEET
Special counsel Robert Mueller is requesting immunity for five witnesses who could testify against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort at trial. If the request is granted, these five witnesses could testify against Manafort without their statements being used against them. Mueller wants the requests to remain sealed and has not named the witnesses so they don’t suffer “undue harassment” or “reputational harm.” These witnesses would testify at Manafort’s trial on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. There is a second case against Manafort in which he is accused of conspiracy, money laundering, being an unregistered foreign agent, and failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.