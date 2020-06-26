Mueller Witness George Nader Gets 10 Years Behind Bars for Child Sex Trafficking
A Lebanese-American businessman who served as a key witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child porn and child sex trafficking. George Nader, 61, admitted to arranging for a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to come to his Washington, D.C., home for sex in 2000, and possessing child porn on multiple devices. As part of his punishment, Nader agreed to pay the victim $150,000 in restitution, and a fine of $25,000. “I’m so sorry to all involved and here today,” he said Friday. “There is nothing else I can say. The last year has been the most difficult of my life.”
Nader, while serving as an adviser to the United Arab Emirates, met with Trump officials and associates earlier on in the administration, and attended a meeting at Trump Tower with Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, and the UAE crown prince. Mueller’s report described how Nader used his connections with the Kremlin to serve as an intermediary between Russians and Trump’s associates.