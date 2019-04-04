Mueller’s Team Gathered ‘Alarming’ Trump Obstruction Evidence: Washington Post
MORE TO COME
The Washington Post has backed up the New York Times report from late Wednesday that some members of Robert Mueller’s team have said the special counsel report is much worse for the president than was suggested by Attorney General William Barr. In its report, the Post goes a step further, claiming some members of Mueller’s team have complained to close associates that they gathered “alarming and significant” evidence of obstruction by President Trump. “It was much more acute than Barr suggested,” one source is reported to have said. In his summary, Barr said that the special counsel did not establish evidence for a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, and said that Mueller didn’t conclude “one way or the other” as to whether Trump’s conduct in office constituted obstruction of justice. Barr also said that he concluded the evidence was not sufficient to prove obstruction. “There was immediate displeasure from the team when they saw how the attorney general had characterized their work,” said one official. Summaries were reportedly prepared for different sections of the report, which Mueller’s team thought could be released immediately without redaction.