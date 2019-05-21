Mueller’s Team Hesitant About Special Counsel Giving Public Testimony: Report

Robert Mueller’s team is hesitant about the special counsel testifying publicly in front of the House Judiciary Committee, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Mueller reportedly does not want to appear political after he has remained out of the public eye for the last two years. One alternative is for him to testify behind closed doors, but Democrats on the committee are pushing for public testimony. “Eventually we will hear from Mueller because ... we will subpoena him if we have to,” Chairman Jerry Nadler (NY-D) told CNN earlier this month. “I certainly hope it doesn't come to the, to our necessity to subpoena him.”

Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, suggested on Tuesday that Democrats have a lack of urgency in scheduling Mueller’s testimony. “We’ve subpoenaed the documents, we’ve subpoenaed the underlying documents... but the one thing that we seem to avoid is Mr. Mueller himself, the one who wrote it,” Collins said.