Mug Shot of Man Accused in Trump Assassination Plot Released
SAY CHEESE!
A mug shot of the suspect in the most recent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was taken into custody on Sunday hours after he allegedly hid in some bushes outside a Florida golf course with a rifle and scope while Trump played golf a few hundred yards away. Routh fired no shots, and fled the scene after a Secret Service agent spotted and opened fire on him, authorities said. They had not released a possible motive in the case of Wednesday night. Routh has espoused a variety of political beliefs on social media in recent years, and talked of feeling betrayed by Trump in 2020 after voting for him four years before. In a book he self-published last year, he suggested Iran should feel “free to assassinate Trump” after the former president withdrew from a nuclear deal in 2018.