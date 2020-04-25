A Mug Warmer Is a Work from Home Essential at a Time Like This
A few years ago on a whim, I grabbed a mug warmer while waiting in a checkout line in Walgreens. It wasn’t much, just a small hot plate with an on/off switch that can be plugged into an outlet. Shortly after bringing it with me to my office, I caught my coworker using it multiple times. It’s a small luxury that I appreciated, since my office provided actual mugs to put coffee in rather than paper cups. Nowadays, I opt for a travel mug that’s insulated to keep my coffee warm on my desk, but being at home has made me revisit my favorite coffee mugs in a new light. A mug warmer next to me makes me feel unstoppable, like I have access to unlimited hot coffee, even if it’s just one cup. It’s like being able to stop time.
Mug warmers don’t need too many bells and whistles to do their job well. Find one that fits into your aesthetic and that can fit your favorite mug and you’re good to go. You can even go a little fancy and get one with temperature controls. We all need small victories these days, and being able to sip on a cup of coffee and it still being warm is a solid one.
More of a tea drinker? How many times have you let tea cool to a drinkable temperature only to forget about it until it’s too late? Instead, set your drink down on the warmer and it’ll be the perfect temperature until the last sip.
VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer, $24
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $10
Norpro Decorative Cup Warmer, $20
