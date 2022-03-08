Russian State Media Releases Mugshot of WNBA Star Brittney Griner
FREE BRITTNEY
A photo of U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, detained by Moscow airport authorities after vape pen cartridges that contained hashish oil were allegedly found among her belongings, emerged on Tuesday, according to CNN. The age of the photograph, first released through state-owned news channel Russia 24, was not immediately clear. State media indicated that Griner had been arrested sometime in February, though an exact date is unknown. Western media outlets first reported her arrest on March 5. Griner, who plays for Phoenix Mercury, has been missing from the public eye for weeks, with the apparent mugshot marking the first “sighting” of her since the arrest. The photo was taken at a Russian police station, according to Russia 24. It remains unclear where Griner is now, though she is believed to still be in police custody, and is facing up to 10 years in prison for potential charges of narcotics smuggling. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said over the weekend that his office and an embassy team were working to secure Griner’s release.