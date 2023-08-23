CHEAT SHEET
First Mugshots in Trump’s Georgia Election Case Released
The first mugshots of those charged in Georgia under Fulton District Attorney Fanni Willis’ sprawling criminal case against Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants were released Monday night. Disgraced lawyer John Eastman and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher, were the first defendants to hand themselves in on Tuesday to face the music for their alleged roles in the Georgia 2020 election interference case. Eastman was released on a $100,000 bond, according to The Washington Post. Hall was subsequently released on a $10,000 bond. Trump is expected to face the same conditions, including a mugshot, when he hands himself in on Thursday.