U.S. Citizen Says Acid Was Thrown at His Face After He Was Told to ‘Go Back Home’
An American citizen says acid was thrown in his face in Wisconsin after the alleged attacker told him to “go back to [his] country.” Milwaukee cops say a 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack against Muhad Villalaz, which left him with second-degree burns. The attack occurred after the two men got into an argument over a parking dispute Friday night, according to CNN. Villalaz said his attacker called him an “illegal” and told him to “get out of this country” before acid was tossed in his face. “I believe (I) am a victim of a hate crime because (of) how he approached me,” Villalaz told CNN affiliate WISN. Villalaz is a 42-year-old welder who has been in the U.S. for 19 years since moving from Peru. Charges will be brought forward to the District Attorney's Office this week, according to Milwaukee police. They didn’t specify whether the attack is being investigated as a hate crime, saying it’s still an open investigation.