Legendary Boxer’s Heavyweight Brother Dies at 82

In an age where reboots and sequels feel more inescapable than ever, it feels inevitable that people would turn their minds to one of the most beloved films of the 1980s: Richard Donner’s The Goonies. One of the film’s stars—Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, who was 17 years old when the movie was released—isn’t entirely convinced that a sequel is the right move. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his upcoming horror film, Weapons, Brolin said of a potential Goonies reboot: “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great,” adding, “The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it.” However, he also told ET, “The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it [is].”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘The Goonies’ Star Isn’t Sold on a SequelGOONIES MAYBE SAY DIEJosh Brolin is worried that a sequel might taint the original film’s legacy.
- 2Country Music Icon Dead at 85 RIPJeannie Seely was a pioneer for women in country music.
Shop with ScoutedFind the Right Creatine for You at Vitamin Shoppe’s New HubCREATINE CURIOUS?Vitamin Shoppe’s new ‘Creatine Central’ hub will help you find the right supplement for your lifestyle.
- 3Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Renew Their Vows Amid Family RiftFAMILY FEUDRumors of tensions within the famous family continue to grow.
- 43.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Up New York CityI FEEL THE EARTH MOVEThe epicenter was near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.
Partner updateAD BY Major FitnessThis Compact Machine Turns Any Room to a Gym—Up to 26% OffPUMPING IRONMajor Fitness is marking its four-year anniversary with a blowout sale on durable and effective workout equipment.
- 5MCU Star Teases Sneak Peek at New Spidey SuitWEB DESIGNTom Holland is back for his fourth solo outing as the web-slinging superhero.
- 6Orlando Bloom Gives Sly Nod to Katy Perry’s Rumored New Beau‘👏👏👏’The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star seems to have a sense of humor about his ex’s incredibly unexpected new pairing.
- 7World’s Most Expensive Labubu Sold for Eye-Watering Price$$$The weird little toy went for 125 times more than its original price.
- 8Legendary Boxer’s Heavyweight Brother Dies at 82 ‘MY BROTHER’S KEEPER’Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of Muhammad Ali, has died.
Shop with ScoutedThis $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer PerfumeAMBER AURAHumble’s new aluminum-free deodorant scent smells more like a luxe Le Labo fragrance than a non-toxic deo.
- 9Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested on Domestic Violence ChargesOFF TRACKSha’Carri Richardson allegedly pushed her boyfriend after getting in a fight at the Seattle airport.
- 10NFL Star Arrested After Five Weapons Found in His CarFOUL BALLDenzel Perryman, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, had two AR-style rifles and three handguns concealed in his trunk.
Country star Jeannie Seely has passed away at 85 in Hermitage, Tennessee. Seely transformed the country music genre in the 1960s and pushed the boundaries of what was expected for women by donning bold outfits and becoming the first woman to host a segment on the Grand Ole Opry. Seely, who died of an intestinal infection, was a key part of the Opry for more than five decades and had more than a dozen Top 40 country hits between 1966 and 1974. Her legendary songs, like “Don’t Touch Me” and “I’ll Love You More (Than You Need),” earned her the nickname “Miss Country Soul.” Seely’s songs celebrated true emotional connection over sexual gratification. She opted to wear miniskirts and go-go boots on the Opry stage rather than the typical long gingham dresses worn by her predecessors. “I was the main woman that kept kicking on that door to get to host the Opry segments,” she said in 2005.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.
Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have renewed their vows just three years after they first said “I do.” “Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second,” Brooklyn wrote in a note accompanying a photo of a large bouquet shared to Instagram. The pair have been battling rumors of a growing rift in their family after they were no-shows at David Beckham’s recent 50th birthday celebration in London. Tensions between Nicola and the Beckham family reportedly emerged after Brooklyn’s mom, Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, upstaged the bride by stealing the first dance at their wedding. Nicola reportedly left the reception “in tears,” according to one source who spoke to Page Six. The young couple declined to comment on the guests in attendance at their renewal ceremony.
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit New York and New Jersey at around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday night, according to reports. The epicenter was located in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, near the Garden State’s Teterboro Airport, and tremors were felt across New York City and Westchester County. The New York City Emergency Management Department said it was monitoring for damage, but that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The region experienced a 4.8-magnitude earthquake in April 2024; despite being a shallow earthquake, that temblor—which had its epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey, approximately 50 miles west of New York City—grounded all flights at area airports and shut down several transit options. Residents raced to social media to confirm their suspicions that an earthquake had just taken place, and many revealed that they initially thought that the shaking was the result of large trucks passing by their homes. One Upper West Sider was worried that “it was the edible I took,” and noted that they were “Glad to know I’m not alone in this.”
Why deal with crowded gyms when you can work out on your own terms? Exercising at home means no long commutes, no waiting for machines, and no lack of privacy—just a workout that fits your schedule and space. Major Fitness assists you on your fitness journey with durable, thoughtfully-designed, and effective exercise equipment. The brand is celebrating turning four with its biggest sale to date, loaded with major discounts on premium equipment. On top of the price drops, you’ll also receive a free workout t-shirt with every fitness rack purchase. But act fast, this sale ends on 8/3.
Get a full-body workout with the F22 or B52—two all-in-one fitness machines. Pair either one with the Adjustable Bench for even more exercise versatility. Take your leg days to the next level with this Leg Press Hack Squat machine.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Are your Spidey senses tingling? They should be, as Sony just dropped a new teaser for another long-awaited entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The short clip that serves as the first look at the forthcoming film shows Tom Holland reprising his role as the eponymous superhero in a sharp new Spidey suit. Kitted out in the iconic red-and-blue one piece, Holland walks toward the camera in a darkened studio before asking, “You ready?” The suit resembles that of a previous Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield, but with the raised black webbing from Tobey Maguire’s early 2000s portrayal of the crime-fighter. Holland has previously said he is “over the moon” to be playing Spider-Man once again and that the film will be shot in real locations, rather than be restricted to sets as the COVID-era Spider-Man: No Way Home was. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.
The Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom seems to be enjoying the public’s shock surrounding his ex-fiancée’s rumored new beau. Bloom has responded to the news that Katy Perry has been spotted socializing with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the form of a comment left on a satirical article. On Friday, popular satire site The Onion posted an article titled “Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel,” which was accompanied by a Photoshopped image of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, and the former German chancellor, 71, getting cozy over a candlelit get-together. Bloom liked the post and commented “👏👏👏,” leading many in the replies to express support for the “soft launch” of his new relationship—and to champion Bloom’s ability to appear unbothered in the face of the fairly unusual news. Bloom and Perry—who share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 4—confirmed their split in early July after nine years together.
The world’s most expensive Labubu just sold for a shocking $10,500 on eBay. Labubus are bizarre, gremlin-like dolls with a mischievous grin and bunny-like ears. They are commonly worn on keychains or attached to clothes. The special edition Labubu that sold for a fortune last week was a grey-brownish color and donned Vans streetwear, including sneakers designed by the skater brand and a Vans sweatshirt. It also wore a blue and orange hat reading “The Monsters,” the series of Labubu characters it belongs to. The little skater came out in 2023 as a collaboration between Labubu and the shoe brand. Its original retail price was only $85. Pop Mart typically sells Labubus in “blind boxes,” meaning buyers don’t know which kind they’ll get until they open it. Customers have low odds of getting limited edition Labubus, meaning that they are going for thousands upon thousands on resale sites.
Legendary Boxer’s Heavyweight Brother Dies at 82
Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of Muhammad Ali, passed away on Friday, August 1 at the age of 82. Rahaman’s death was confirmed by the Muhammad Ali Center, a non-profit in Louisville, Kentucky, dedicated to preserving the legacy of “The Greatest.” Born on July 18, 1943 as Rudolph Arnett Clay, Rahaman looked up to his older brother, born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., and followed him into the boxing profession. Rahaman fought professionally from 1964 to 1972 and was a passionate supporter of his brother’s career. In 2014, he penned an autobiography titled That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard and a second book in 2019, My Brother, Muhammad Ali—The Definitive Biography. “You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” said DeVone Holt, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. “He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper.’” Muhammad’s daughter, retired boxer Laila Ali, shared a touching tribute to her uncle on Instagram, writing: “My father loved his brother Rahaman so deeply. They are now back in the arms of their beloved parents. May they all rest in eternal peace together.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.
The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.
In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.
The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.
Sha’Carri Richardson, an Olympian who has won a gold medal for the 4×100m relay race, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault after a fight with her boyfriend turned physical. Richardson was traveling with fellow runner and boyfriend Christian Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle on July 27 when the two started bickering upon leaving airport security. Richardson, 25, allegedly pushed Coleman, 29, multiple times before he fell into a nearby column. Although reports say Coleman tried to leave the fight repeatedly, she allegedly knocked him down several times and also threw a pair of headphones at him. Coleman refused to press charges and, per the police report, “declined to be a victim.” Richardson, nonetheless, spent a night at a nearby correctional facility before being released Monday. Only days after, she and Coleman both raced at the USA Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships on Thursday. Richardson will attend the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo because she is the reigning world champion in the 100-meter race. The USATF told People that they were aware of the reports about Richardson but “do not have a comment on this matter.”
Los Angeles Chargers star linebacker Denzel Perryman faces felony charges after police allegedly discovered a small arsenal in his car during a traffic stop. Perryman was on his way to a gun range in California’s largest city when he was detained at a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered two AR-style rifles and three handguns in the trunk, with the rifles deemed to be non-compliant under California law. Police said Perryman, who is being held without bail, had been “extremely cooperative with deputies throughout the investigation.” His court appearance has been scheduled for Tuesday. “We are aware of the recent reports regarding Denzel Perryman’s arrest in Los Angeles,” his agent, Ron Butler, told The New York Times. “Denzel is a respected veteran in the NFL and a dedicated father, teammate, and professional. While we do not take this situation lightly, we remain confident that the matter will be resolved fairly and in accordance with the law.”