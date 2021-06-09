Worker at Vax Mega-Site Charged With Stealing Hundreds of Blank Vaccine Cards
SWIPED
A Las Vegas man has been charged with grand theft after he allegedly stole hundreds of blank vaccine cards from the super site he worked at, CBS Los Angeles reports. Muhammad Rauf Ahmed, 45, a non-clinical contract worker at the Pomona Fairplex vaccination site in Los Angeles, has been accused of stealing the cards after investigators found 528 of them in his hotel room. “LVPD detectives responded and determined that the suspect had stolen blank COVID-19 vaccine cards and put them in his car,” reads a statement from La Verne Police. “While conducting follow-up, detectives located more blank COVID-19 vaccine cards in the suspect’s hotel room.” The Pomona Fairplex site is expected to close in mid-June because fewer people are signing up to get their vaccine, according to the CBS.