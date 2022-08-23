Suspect in Killings of Muslim Men in Albuquerque Charged in Third Murder
NEW EVIDENCE
The prime suspect in the slayings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has now been charged with killing a third. Muhammad Syed was indicted on Monday afternoon at Bernalillo County District Court on three counts of homicide and four counts of tampering with evidence. The third charge is for the killing of 25-year-old Naeem Hussain, who was shot dead after attending a funeral for two previous victims. According to online court records obtained by KRQE News, Syed, 51, is now charged in the killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain. Previously, Syed was facing charges in two of the murders, but according to prosecutors, newly obtained cellphone evidence helped authorities tie the 51-year-old to the third case. Syed has not been charged in the first of the four murder cases police are investigating: 62-year-old shop owner Mohammed Zahir Ahmadi, who was killed in November 2021.