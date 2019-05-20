Transgender Woman Attacked by Mob in Texas Last Month Found Dead

A transgender woman who was attacked in Dallas, Texas, last month was killed in a shooting Saturday. Police confirmed that Muhlaysia Booker was fatally shot at about 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning, a month after she was violently attacked in a mob-style assault. Police initially arrested Edward Thomas, 29, for his alleged role in the April attack, but he has since been released. Booker told police that Thomas beat her while people in the crowd hurled homophobic slurs, and she then lost consciousness and was pulled away from the mob, according to the affidavit. Officers responding to a shooting Saturday found Booker’s body, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene due to “homicidal violence.” Police say there is nothing currently connecting Thomas to Booker’s death. No arrests have been made.