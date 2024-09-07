‘Villain’ YouTuber Nikocado Avocado Shocks Fans With 250LB Weight Loss Reveal

Nikocado Avocado, the YouTube ‘mukbang’ sensation, revealed he had secretly been losing hundreds of pounds all while stringing his fans along to think he was dangerously overweight, in a new video entitled “Two Steps Ahead” uploaded Friday.

Avocado, who boasts 3.9 million YouTube subscribers, 800 million total views and calls himself the “King of Mukbangs”, a Korean eating trend in which a person will eat a mountain of food on camera, had been on a clandestine two-year weight loss journey all while posting old videos for his fans.

In his last video, the Ukrainian-born American claimed he weighed 359 pounds. Now, he is 250 pounds lighter.

“Two steps ahead, two steps ahead,” a shrunken Avocado opened his jarring midnight video, showing him initially wearing a Panda mask. “I am always—two steps ahead. This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life,” Avocado went on, crossing his fingers.

“It’s alluring, it’s compelling, it’s gripping to observe all these unwell, disoriented beings roam the internet in search of stories,” Avocado went. “They evolve themselves with the stories, they become the products of influence.”

“I feel like I’m monitoring ants on an ant farm, one follows another,” Avocado said of his fans and haters, adding “people consuming anything they are told to consume.”

Avocado then removed the mask, revealing his full weight loss transformation, going on to explain his master plan.

“Today, I woke up from a very long dream and I also woke up from having lost 250 pounds off of my body,” Avocado said. “Yet, just yesterday, people were calling me fat and sick and boring and irrelevant, people, people are the most messed up creatures on the entire planet.”

“People consuming anything that they”re told to consume... so, I am the villain because I’ve made myself one. And you will continue to consume these stories about me. Year after year, after year, for as long as I tell the internet that I am the villain. Stories that permeate and linger, and infect the minds of the ants. Influence the ants. Brainwash the ants. You are the ants,” he said.

In a separate video, uploaded to another channel Avocado runs, he explains “I haven’t made a video for like two years.” The last time Avocado uploaded one of his signature mukbangs was three months ago, however, all of his videos had been prerecorded years in advance.

However, fans didn’t have to hold their breath for too long, as Avocado went back to his old routine, pulling out a disgustingly large tray of black bean noodles to slurp down.

In the comments under the video, fans were astonished.

“I think we all failed the social experiment,” hullsome wrote.

“Let’s be real. This is what we hoped for rather than facing his passing due to complications caused by his heavy weight,” another added.

Others speculated whether Avocado had used weight loss drugs.

“The ozempic worked overtime,” KyBillyb commented.

“You can see how powerful Ozempic is,” lunaticgaloxxx6899 agreed.