Businessman-Turned-Culture Warrior Announces 2024 Challenge to Trump
“We are in the middle of a national identity crisis,” Millionaire businessman, author and Fox News fixture Vivek Ramaswamy boldly claims in a video to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, while adding modern day politics amounts to “psychological slavery.” Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, echoed those same sentiments to Tucker Carlson as he announced his bid on Fox News Tuesday night, promising to “go after these sacred cows, from woke religion in the form of affirmative action to this new climate religion, which is completely shackling the American economy and culture.” His announcement, of course, will bring him face-to-face with former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his own 2024 bid. Daniel Lippman, a reporter at Politico, told The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast earlier this month that he faces an uphill battle—because “he is not running as a businessman. He is running as a culture warrior… He thinks that America’s almost become too soft.” Meanwhile, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement after the announcement: “As Vivek Ramaswamy uses Tucker Carlson’s show to announce his campaign for president, one thing is clear: The race for the MAGA base is getting messier and more crowded by the day.”