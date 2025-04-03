Media

Multi-Millionaire Megyn Kelly Begs Americans to Endure Trump’s ‘Short-Term Pain’

‘DESERVES A SHOT’

“Be patient with the president,” Kelly said, “He deserves a shot.”

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Megyn Kelly used her podcast to urge listeners to “give President Trump a chance” on Thursday amid criticism over his tariff war.

“There’s no way he’s going to let a bunch of economic pain rain down on the country for the next three and a half years without doing anything about it,” Kelly insisted. “He’s talking about short-term pain for long-term gain.”

Kelly, who received $30 million from NBC to complete her contract when she was terminated halfway through it in 2018, said that complaining about higher prices as a result of these tariffs is “the easy argument to make.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though economists are predicting “all doom and gloom” including “stagflation, where inflation goes up and the economy slows and eventually we could see job losses,” Kelly said, “Why don’t we give him a chance? Why don’t we see how this changes things?” After all, Kelly said, “Trump is of a different ilk” who really “cares” about “working class manufacturers of America.”

The issue is “near and dear to his heart,” she explained, so why can’t Americans just suffer for a while? “We need to be patient with the president who ran very much on this and deserves a shot.”

Jon Stewart Breaks Down the Point of Trump’s Tariff MadnessTHE REAL REASON
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: (L-R) Jon Stewart and Sarah Sherman perform onstage during the 2025 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars)

Cars are likely to have some of the biggest price hikes now that Trump’s tariffs have taken effect—with one major manufacturer already laying off hundreds of workers. But Trump told NBC News he “couldn’t care less” if car manufacturers raise their prices. “I hope they raise their prices,” he said, “Because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars.”

Kelly echoed his laissez-faire comment as she ignored the tariffs’ real-life implications on Thursday.

“There are certain regulations, for example in Japan, that make it virtually impossible for us to sell certain cars there because we will never pass the regulations,” she said. Instead of harping over whether Trump’s tariffs are fair, she told her listeners to wonder, “Is that fair? Is it hard to get a Japanese car in America?”

“He’s trying to rectify the defenders of the free trade world,” she said. In sum, you shouldn’t worry so much about “unfairness” of inflated prices, Kelly told her listeners, “Net-net, we’re still the strongest economy in the world.”

Thursday marked the biggest single day stock market drop since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsEx-Social Security Head: This Is When Elon Musk Will Stop Checks Going Out
Michael Daly
PoliticsNow Musk Is Boosting Claims Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Was ‘Stolen’
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandTrump Jets Off to Watch Golf as U.S. Economy Goes Up in Flames
Josh Fiallo
MediaPulitzer Winner Quits Washington Post and Slams Bezos
Corbin Bolies
TrumplandJD Vance Tells Paycheck-to-Paycheck Americans to Suck Up Tariffs Pain
Dan Ladden-Hall