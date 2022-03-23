At least one powerful multi-vortex tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday evening, ripping across the city’s Lower Ninth Ward and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Flipped cars, downed power lines, and debris from obliterated houses could be seen in video footage and images shared on social media by residents.

Louisiana firefighters reported gas leaks in homes.

The National Weather Service warned of a severe thunderstorm with the capability to produce a tornado just before 8 p.m. local time, saying the storm could whip up flying debris and damage mobile homes, roofs, vehicles, and trees.

“Do not wait to see or hear the tornado,” the agency advised. “TAKE COVER NOW!”

Tuesday night’s tornado comes one day after extreme storms ripped across Texas, killing a 73-year-old woman and injuring dozens more.

