Multilingual Robot Mimics Melania at Weird White House Event

First lady Melania Trump walked in sync with a human-looking robot at a bizarre White House event.

To kick off the second day of her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, Melania, 55, strutted down a long hallway in the White House alongside a humanoid.

The robot took the floor, telling attendees it was “an honor to be at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition’s inaugural meeting.”

“I’m Figure 3, a humanoid built in the United States of America,” it said. “I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education.”

The robot took the floor to address the guests. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The robot greeted the guests in 11 other languages while waving.

Melania claims to speak six languages, including her native Slovenian as well as English, French, Serbian, German, and Italian. Her fluency in those languages, however, is largely unknown.

“It’s fair to state, you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House,” she told the robot.

The robot welcomed guests in several languages. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

After the brief interaction, the humanoid exited the room as the other guests awkwardly clapped before taking their seats.

The summit, attended by first ladies from other countries, including France’s first lady Brigitte Macron, was scheduled to focus on advancing technology and education. She first announced the new initiative in September at the United Nations General Assembly.

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron attended Melania's event. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Melania, who has previously referred to herself as a “visionary,” said the purpose of her new coalition was to “empower children through technology and education.”

The first lady contended that the future of AI will be “personified” and “formed in the shape of humans,” like her new robotic friend.

“Very soon, artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility,” she said. “Since our environment is designed for people, humanoid systems are uniquely suited to navigate and operate within our world. They fit well.”

The humanoid and Melania were seen strutting through the White House. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“I encourage each of you to take a proactive step after this inaugural summit. Pledge to host a regional meeting. Collaborate with the private sector. Unlock access to tech for those who require assistance, draft groundbreaking legislation to protect our children,” she told the roundtable.

“Collaborate with another member nation,” she continued. “Form a committee and be a catalyst for discovery.”