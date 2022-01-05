13 Dead, Including Kids, After Fire Tears Through Philly Row House

At least 13 people died on Wednesday morning as a massive fire ripped through a three-story row house in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Fire Department confirmed the number of fatalities, adding that seven of them were children, while cautioning that the number remains “dynamic.” At least two others, including a child, were transported to local hospitals, fire department officials said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said that, according to preliminary information, “heavy fire” was coming from the second floor of the house when crews arrived at 6:40 a.m. and it took 50 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The house had been converted into two apartments and has been owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority since 1967, according to deed records reviewed by the Philadelphia Inquirer.