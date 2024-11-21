Dead ‘Doomsday Fish’ on U.S. Beaches Puzzles Researchers

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Bezos Shuts Down Musk After He Snickers About Mar-a-Lago Rumors
RICH V. RICH
Sean Craig
Updated 11.21.24 3:48PM EST 
Published 11.21.24 11:58AM EST 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington, DC, on March 09, 2020; and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2019.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington, DC, on March 09, 2020; and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Brendan Smailowski/AFP

X, “the everything app”, has it all, according to billionaire owner Elon Musk’s preferred tagline. On offer today is a catty exchange between Musk, the world’s richest man, and the world’s second richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk, a rabid supporter of President-elect Donald Trump who denies he goes around offering acquaintances his semen, tweeted on his social network that he’d heard “Bezos was telling everyone [Trump] would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock 🤭.” Musk is the CEO of both companies, while Bezos owns rival space firm Blue Origin. Bezos shot down the claim: “Nope. 100% not true.” The buff-bodied online retail magnate certainly didn’t exhibit any preference for Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, during this year’s presidential campaign. In fact, he kiboshed an editorial page endorsement of Harris at the Washington Post, which he’s owned since 2013, provoking ire from hundreds of thousands of subscribers who canceled their subscriptions en masse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Florence Pugh Reveals Why She Froze Her Eggs at 27
SHOCK DIAGNOSIS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.24 5:24PM EST 
Florence Pugh attends the premiere of "We Live in Time" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Florence Pugh opened up about the shock diagnosis that led her to freeze her eggs at 27. The actress revealed on the SHE MD podcast Tuesday that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, which affect fertility. “I had a bit of a worry last summer and I just wanted to go and get things checked out and then we ended up finding out information that I probably wouldn’t have known until I started having kids in another five years,” Pugh said. Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, the host of the podcast, diagnosed Pugh, who said she made the appointment after “a few weird dreams.” “It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines,” she said. “My mom had babies into her forties, my gran… she had so many kids as well. I just never assumed that I was going to be in any way different and that there was going to be an issue with it, or that I had to think about it before I needed to think about it.”

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Level Up Your Thanksgiving Cookware Lineup During Made In’s Early Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Scouted Staff
Published 11.15.24 5:55PM EST 
Made In Cookware is on a thanksgiving table.
Made In Cookware

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Made In Cookware is known for quality kitchen tools that look as good as they perform. Its sleek, chef-approved kitchen essentials are for people who know that the plates matter as much as the food. That makes its full sets a great option for anyone looking for a little uniformity in their cabinets.

To sweeten the deal, Made In is not only offering up to 30 percent off, but shoppers can also score freebies like Dutch ovens, frying pans, and wine glasses with select purchases. We’ve pulled a few of their best deals just in time for your turkey prep.

The 10-piece Stainless Set includes everything a cook needs to get started in the kitchen. Each item was made in Italy and is compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops. These also come with a free Non-Stick Frying Pan for a limited time.

10-Piece Stainless Set
Free Non-Stick Frying Pan with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The 7-Piece Copper Set offers elegance with peak performance. The copper was crafted in France and is safe up to 800° F. Right now, score a free Dutch Oven with your purchase.

7-Piece Copper Set
Free Large Dutch Oven with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The Complete Tabletop Set is simple and timeless. Designed in the UK, these dishes are classically English and have a one-year no-chip guarantee. If you refresh your cabinets with these today, you’ll also receive a free Glass Wine Set.

Complete Tabletop Set
Free Wine Glass Set with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Dead ‘Doomsday Fish’ on U.S. Beaches Puzzles Researchers

FISHY
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.21.24 4:39PM EST 
Published 11.21.24 4:04PM EST 
Oarfish.
Oarfish keep washing ashore on California’s beaches, and it could mean trouble according to Japanese folklore. Scripps Institution of Oceanography

A species of deep sea fish rarely seen at the ocean’s surface has been spotted numerous times on California beaches, and according to Japanese folklore it could be a bad omen. Three oarfish, which can grow over 30 feet long and are also known as “Doomsday Fish,” have been found dead on Southern California beaches over the past few months. Before that, researchers had only documented 19 beached oarfish in the state since 1901, reported The Sun. The most recent oarfish find was collected from Encinitas beach on Nov. 6, while the others were found on Huntington Beach in September and La Jolla in August. While researchers don’t know what’s behind the uptick, Ben Frable, a manager at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told The Sun that it all could be due to a greater number of oarfish in the waters near California. Or it could be a shift in weather patterns. In Japanese folklore, oarfish are called the “messenger from the sea god’s palace” and their appearance is thought to be a precursor to earthquakes. Before Japan’s catastrophic 2011 quake, and following tsunami, dozens of oarfish were spotted on beaches. However, some scientific studies have cast doubt on the folklore.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Kamala Flees to Hawaii After Election Loss
SKIPPING TOWN
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.24 11:35AM EST 
Kamala Harris refused to indulge in gender politics.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kamala Harris retreated to Hawaii with husband Doug Emhoff for a week-long vacation on Tuesday, further shielding herself from the public eye after her loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election. The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a temporary flight restriction over Kona and Waimea on Hawaii’s big island from Tuesday to noon the next Monday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Harris’ vacation comes as Democrats try to push through more of Joe Biden’s judicial nominees before they lose control of the Senate in January. As the president of the Senate, Harris is often the tie-breaking vote for the Democrats’ slim majority. A Harris aide told NBC News that Harris delayed her trip in case she was needed to vote on any nominees, but the team is now anticipating she’ll be needed in December. “She will definitely be available for any tie votes,” another senior aide said.

Read it at Star-Advertiser

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Get Access to Your Favorite Albums—and Audiobooks—With Three Free Months of Amazon Music Unlimited
PRESS PLAY
Aazim Jafarey
Updated 11.20.24 9:21PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 2:01PM EST 
Woman wearing earphones and looking at her phone.
Joyce Busola / Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As any true audiophile already knows, Amazon Music Unlimited has long been a reliable destination for an elevated listening experience. With millions of high-quality songs and an unparalleled collection of top ad-free podcasts, the platform’s catalog is curated to capture both your attention and your imagination. Now, Amazon is raising the bar with an exciting update: Audible is officially joining Amazon Music Unlimited, cementing the brand’s status as an all-in-one audio hub.

Audible’s industry-leading catalog of audiobooks features an expansive selection of can’t-miss bestsellers, hot-off-the-press exclusives, and timeless classics to immerse yourself in. As an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you’ll be free to select one book each month (of any length) and listen to it directly in the Amazon Music app. Whether you’re a fiction buff ready to dive into a thrilling new adventure or a non-fiction enthusiast looking to expand your horizons, Audible’s expansive collection is sure to have the right title that matches your tastes. Plus, when you’re ready to take a break from the book, you can seamlessly swap back to your favorite tunes and podcast episodes—all without having to leave the app. It’s all the audio that you’ll ever need, all in one place!

Best of all, this game-changing update is arriving just in time for the holiday season: start a new subscription, and enjoy your first three months of Amazon Music Unlimited, completely for free. Audio art, conversation, and storytelling—all in one place. What’s not to love? Sign up today and get lost in the sound.

Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription
Free 3-Month Trial for New Subscribers
Subscribe At Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Chris Cuomo Claims He ‘Never Kept Any Secrets’ From CNN Amid Brother’s Scandal
LOOKING AHEAD
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.21.24 5:17PM EST 
Published 11.21.24 1:17PM EST 
Chris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo during a CNN townhall with then-presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren, in 2019. MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Chris Cuomo is once again opening up about his firing from CNN. “You only live going forward, and CNN is part of my past,” the anchor told People. Cuomo was axed from the network in December 2021, after advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to navigate sexual harassment allegations. (The elder Cuomo has continually denied any wrongdoing.) Chris was “livid” over his termination, and eventually sued CNN for $125 in damages. He resurfaced at News Nation, and while he told People that “living in the past is very poisonous because you can’t change it,” he did spend the bulk of the interview talking about the past and defending his decision to help his brother. (For whom, incidentally, he also voted as a write-in candidate for president.) “I never kept any secrets about what I was doing,” he said. “I’ll always help my family.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Favorite’ Cake Makes Appearance on Capitol Hill
JUST DESERTS
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.21.24 10:40AM EST 
Pedro Gomes/Getty Images
Pedro Gomes/Getty Images

A New York lawmaker eager to cash in on a feud between Whoopi Goldberg and a Staten Island bakery showed up Wednesday at the Capitol with a box of the pastry shop’s signature sweet. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) set out boxes of Charlotte Russe cakes from Holtermann’s Bakery near the steps of the House of Representatives and demanded that The View host apologize for telling viewers the bakery had refused to serve her because of her politics. “This is a small business, and somebody going on national TV like that could break a business,” she told the New York Post. In fact, business has been booming ever since Goldberg accused an unnamed bakery last week of refusing to fill her birthday order. Her team managed to procure the desired dessert—a mini sponge cake with strawberries and whipped cream—by calling back and not saying her name. “Perhaps they did not like my politics,” Goldberg said at the time. Fans quickly recognized Holtermann’s packaging, and the bakery disputed Goldberg’s version of events.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Musk Floats DOGE Plan to Scrap Remote Work for Federal Employees
OFFICE POLITICS
Philippe Naughton
Published 11.21.24 8:28AM EST 
Elon Musk says Donald Trump wants him to slash the federal government.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are calling for an end to remote work for federal employees, labeling it a pandemic-era “privilege” that taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund anymore. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday, the two nominees to head Donald Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said requiring federal employees to return to the office full-time would lead to a wave of voluntary resignations, helping to shrink the government workforce. “If federal employees don’t want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn’t pay them,” they wrote. The proposal could impact more than a million workers, although only about 10 percent of federal employees are working fully remote, according to the Office of Management and Budget. The proposed remote working ban is among the first actual policies laid out for DOGE—named after Musk’s favorite meme-based cryptocurrency. In their op-ed, the pair said they wanted to target the thousands of rules and regulations issued by “unelected bureaucrats” every year as part of their mission to help Trump “cut the federal government down to size.” As the Journal reported, however, there could be a hitch to the remote working ban: DOGE may not have the legal power to order federal employees back to the office.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Someone Made an Offer on Diddy’s Haunted L.A. Mansion
CURSED REAL ESTATE
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.21.24 11:21AM EST 
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Danny Moloshok/Reuters

After months on the market, the Los Angeles estate belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally attracted an interested buyer—but they’re offering half the asking price, the New York Post reports. Diddy listed the 17,000-square-foot home—which has 10 bedrooms, a 35-seat theater, and a sinister history—for $61.5 million in September, after purchasing it for $39 million in 2014. Real estate executive Bo Belmont is now offering $30 million ”to remove the stigma and focus on the charming elegance of this remarkable property,” he said in a press release. The Beverly Hills estate is one of the homes the feds raided in September, when they confiscated all that lube; it’s also believed to be one of the sites where Diddy held his alleged “freak-offs.” An unnamed People source predicted earlier this month that finding a buyer who could “see beyond the headlines” would “definitely” be “an uphill battle.” Belmont, for what it’s worth, seems focused on the “beautiful, bucolic setting” and the “picturesque trees, foliage, and walkways‚” so at least that’s something.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Unleash Your Creativity With Adobe’s Creative Cloud—50% Off for Black Friday
A SUITE DEAL
AD BY Adobe
Updated 11.20.24 2:53PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 12:00AM EST 
Man using Adobe Photoshop on a desktop in a well-lit office. He has a camera and lamp beside him.
Gorodenkoff, Adobe Stock

Are you an amateur photographer, a curious learner, or a budding entrepreneur? Adobe Creative Cloud can take your photos, skills, or business to the next level. This premium suite encompasses over 20 Adobe apps. Normally, a one-year subscription is $59.99 a month. For Black Friday, Adobe is lowering the cost of a year’s subscription to just $29.99 a month.

Adobe Express and Lightroom are great for quickly editing photos–color adjustments, precise cropping, and removing unwanted background elements with generative AI. Use Photoshop and Illustrator to create gorgeous images and rich graphics for use online or in print. In addition to the apps, members also get access to over one million stock images, tens of thousands of fonts, and in-app tutorials to take their skills from novice to expert. Hurry, because this deal will expire on Friday (11/29). Jump in and let your imagination run wild today!

Abode Creative Cloud (One-Year Subscription)
Billed monthly
Subscribe At Adobe$29

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Israel’s Netanyahu Over Alleged War Crimes
SERVED
Sean Craig
Published 11.21.24 9:07AM EST 
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif.
Pacific Press/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced in May that he was seeking warrants related to the Oct.7 Hamas attacks on Israel and Israel’s subsequent military conduct in the Palestinian territory Gaza. Roughly 700 Israeli civilians, and 1,200 people overall, were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks, according to Israel social security data. Over 44,000 have died during Israel’s subsequent 13-month siege on Gaza, according to local health officials. Human rights officials with the United Nations estimate nearly 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza have been women and children. “No one is above the law,” said Agnès Callamard, the Secretary General of leading human rights organization Amnesty International, after the announcement. Several Israeli officials hastily condemned the ICC’s decision. “These arrest warrants are a reward for terrorism,” said Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid. The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly rejected three resolutions that would have halted some weapons transfers to Israel on Wednesday. Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has threatened the ICC with sanctions over its case against Israel. Israel’s military says it killed Deif in August though his death remains unconfirmed by Hamas.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Bill Nye Hits Out at RFK Jr. as Trump’s Health Pick: ‘He’s Lost His Way’
CONSPIRACY GUY
Philippe Naughton
Published 11.21.24 5:32AM EST 
Bill Nye is not a fan of RFK Jr.
Bill Nye is not a fan of RFK Jr. EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

Bill Nye, beloved host of Bill Nye the Science Guy, isn’t holding back on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial nomination as the nation’s top health official under Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters Wednesday at the Capitol, Nye was particularly critical of Kennedy’s stance against the addition of fluoride to drinking water. “I think he’s lost his way,” Nye said, suggesting that fluoride’s benefits in preventing cavities had helped improve his own dental health as he grew up in Washington, D.C., where the mineral is added to the water supply. The 68-year-old, known for his colorful bow ties, was in Washington to give the Food and Drug Administration ”just a bit of a nudge” on a treatment for spinocerebellar ataxia, a rare genetic disorder affecting motor coordination that runs in his family. As Politico reported, the Science Guy was equally blunt about Kennedy’s other weird and unscientific health claims, including his vaccine skepticism. “His other claims are extraordinary, and I really hope somebody will reconsider his position,” Nye said.

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
us-newsNew Linkin Park Singer’s Secret Life as ‘Hardcore’ Scientologist Revealed
Sean Craig
mediaJon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet
Matt Wilstein
politicsPollster Nate Silver Calls on Biden to Resign Immediately
Grace Harrington
politicsCNN Host Abruptly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest Over Their ‘Condescending Tone’
Dan Ladden-Hall
politicsTrump Pick Linda McMahon Is Facing Her Own Sex Scandal
Claire Lampen